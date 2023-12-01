Gail Juniper, 80, passed away on November 22, 2023, in The Villages, FL. Her devoted husband was holding her hand.

Gail was born on July 27th, 1943, in Sellersville, PA to Walter Baum and Kathryn (Leatherman) Godshall. She was a 1961 graduate of Pennridge High School. She met Richard Juniper in 1963 and they were married on February 8, 1964, in Perkasie, PA. For 20 years, she worked as head cashier in the Pennridge High School cafeteria; she also served as deputy to the Tax Collector for several years. She and Richard moved from Perkasie to The Villages in 2002 and enjoyed an active retirement with a large circle of supportive friends. Gail enjoyed golf, water aerobics, line dancing, and playing cards with friends.

Gail is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Kathryn Godshall, and her brother, Larry Godshall.

Gail is survived by her husband of 59 years, Richard Juniper, as well as their three children, Michael (Angela) of Fort Collins, CO; Matthew (Kimberly) of Portland, OR; and Melissa of Durham, NC. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Mira and Riley of Fort Collins, CO; Naomi, Una, and Kirian of Portland, OR; and Oliver of Durham, NC; as well as two great-grandchildren, Theodore and Scarlett of Portland, OR.

A memorial service will be held at 12:30 on Saturday, February 3rd, 2023, at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services (3975 Wedgewood Ln., The Villages, FL 32162) with Reverend Ellen Pollock of New Covenant United Methodist Church officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Gail’s name to the American Diabetes Association at https://diabetes.org/