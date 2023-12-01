George Nickerson, 81, of The Villages, passed away on November 28, 2023 at Buffalo Crossings.

George was born in Massachusetts in 1942. His parents were Helen Nickerson (Letasz) and John T. R. Nickerson. He married Christine Eaton on September 24, 1967 in Boston. He worked at Digital Equipment Corporation. George loved the Patriots, the Red Sox, Dunkin’ coffee, and playing in his weekly poker game at Mulberry with his buddies.

George is preceded in death by his mom and dad and his wife, Christine.

George is survived by his daughter, Holly Allen, of Lone Tree, Colorado, his son-in-law, Tripper Allen, of Lone Tree Colorado, and his twin grandsons, Alex (15) and Max (15), also of Lone Tree, Colorado. They called him “Pompa.”

The family of George wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the amazing team at Buffalo Crossings and the wonderful people at Cornerstone Hospice Services.

In place of flowers, the family would ask that you consider making a donation in George’s name to the Cornerstone Hospice Foundation at 2445 Lane Park Road, Tavares, FL 32778.