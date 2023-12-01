82.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, December 1, 2023
type here...

George Nickerson

By Staff Report
George Nickerson
George Nickerson

George Nickerson, 81, of The Villages, passed away on November 28, 2023 at Buffalo Crossings.

George was born in Massachusetts in 1942. His parents were Helen Nickerson (Letasz) and John T. R. Nickerson. He married Christine Eaton on September 24, 1967 in Boston. He worked at Digital Equipment Corporation. George loved the Patriots, the Red Sox, Dunkin’ coffee, and playing in his weekly poker game at Mulberry with his buddies.

George is preceded in death by his mom and dad and his wife, Christine.

George is survived by his daughter, Holly Allen, of Lone Tree, Colorado, his son-in-law, Tripper Allen, of Lone Tree Colorado, and his twin grandsons, Alex (15) and Max (15), also of Lone Tree, Colorado. They called him “Pompa.”

The family of George wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the amazing team at Buffalo Crossings and the wonderful people at Cornerstone Hospice Services.

In place of flowers, the family would ask that you consider making a donation in George’s name to the Cornerstone Hospice Foundation at 2445 Lane Park Road, Tavares, FL 32778.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

People using golf carts to walk their dogs

A Village of Calumet Grove resident offers a friendly reminder about keeping control of your pets. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Trump’s lack of respect for military can be traced back to his draft dodging

A Summerfield resident contends that former President Trump’s lack of respect for the military can be traced back to his draft dodging.

Forget the little white crosses and focus on reckless driving of golf carts

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, calls on officials in The Villages to forget the little white crosses and focus instead on reckless driving of golf carts.

Trump the Tyrant

A Village of McClure resident, in a Letter to the Editor, reflects on the writings of Plato and wonders if it was a warning about the dangers of the Donald Trumps of the world.

A message for all the complainers in The Villages

A reader from Palm Shores makes a point about Villagers who are constantly complaining. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos