People using golf carts to walk their dogs

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Florida leash laws state that when walking your animals you are required to have them next to you at all times. To allow your animal on private property without permission is a violation and you are liable for any damage. You are required to have control of your animal at all times. You are not to block roadway, walking areas or public areas, you are required to have your animal secured in both your vehicles and golf cart if they are not it is a violation and subject to a fine. You are required to have insurance for your animal.

Joann Martin
Village of Calumet Grove

 

