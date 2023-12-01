72.8 F
The Villages
Friday, December 1, 2023
Trump’s lack of respect for military can be traced back to his draft dodging

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

As to Trump calling our soldiers that are lying in a grave in France losers and suckers on Sept. 3, 2020 he was at the grave sites of our falling soldiers. It stated to rain, his statement was, “Why am I here? My hair is getting wet.” Trump got out of the draft five times due to daddy’s money and his father’s doctor friend who was renting property from Trump Sr. Oh gee, he had bone spurs in his heels. Gee, he walks fine.
How about the money that went from Russia to the NRA to Tump’s campaign funds? How about his nine business that went under or his casino that went under, or his hotel that was sold to the Saudis?
How about the millions owed to the Dutch and China banks, or the two women he married that were not citizens of the U.S.?
Gee, did Mexico pay for the wall? No our military funds did. This man was not a president. We paid for his golf trips and his meetings at his hotel.

James O’Flynn
Summerfield

 

