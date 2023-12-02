CDD 4 supervisor will hold question-and-answer session at Mulberry Grove

Community Development District 4 Supervisor Don Deakin will hold a question-and-answer session from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4 at Mulberry Grove Recreation Center.

In The Villages local government, Deakin has served as a supervisor in CDD 4 since 2008; and as the liaison between CDD 4 and the Marion County Commission for the past four years. He has also been serving on the Amenity Authority Committee since 2014.

More than six years ago, Deakin hosted the first Q&A meeting ever held in The Villages. His purpose was to improve communications between local government and the residents.

Q&A meetings are open to the public. They provide a forum where residents can ask questions, share concerns, offer suggestions, address rumors in an informal setting, and provide an opportunity for residents to discuss any topics they want.

For more information call, Supervisor Deakin at (352) 750-5395; or send an email to: DRDeakin@aol.com or Don.Deakin@DistrictGov.org

