Francis Murth Jr.

Francis (Frank) Murth Jr., 86, was called back to God on November 27, 2023 near his home at The Villages, FL surrounded by his family and loved ones.

Frank was born in Washington, D.C., July 15, 1937, to Louise Hamilton Murth (Gardner) and Francis Murth. He was the eldest brother to Margaret Pumphries, Joan Corser, Caroline Baldwin, and Tinie Bull all who have also preceded him in death.

He was a wonderful father, a loving and faithful partner, a committed and affectionate grandfather, and a devoted son and brother. Francis Murth was a true and genuine person who made a difference in the lives of so many throughout his earthly journey.

He achieved a successful career in the automotive sales industry in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area, he was a skillful entrepreneur with Joe Corbi’s fundraising franchise in Baltimore, Maryland, and he was a veteran serving his country in the United States Air Force. But most importantly, Frank was an inspiration to all who crossed his path. The friendships he made throughout his life were forged in lifelong devotion and included his softball family and his golfing friends. He will be remembered fondly as “Frankie Murth 33, the legend, the myth,” a title honorably bestowed upon him by other players. He was inducted into the Maryland Softball Hall of Fame, his number, 33, was respectfully retired by his Division 2 softball team, the Mets, and he was recently inducted into The Villages Recreational Softball Hall of Fame. In addition, he received a cherished award for his acting role in the film, “The Chronicles”.

He shared an amazing love with his fiancé, Clara Hill, that included many vacations, a spirit for adventure, and endless laughter. Clara and Frank’s days were filled with countless softball games, card games, pizza dinners, church services, and a 12,000 mile, 3-month cross country road trip. Having each other in their lives has been an incredible blessing.

Frank’s remarkable life will be forever celebrated by his daughters Tamara McCormack, husband, James, grandchildren Zachary and Patrick; Marisa Moore, husband, Monte, granddaughter and husband, Christina and Ben Reidmiller; and sons John Murth, wife, Shohreh, grandchildren Mckenna, Patrick, Evan, and Ethan; and Michael Murth, wife, Kelly, grandchildren Braylen and Cole; and his “bonus” children with Clara: Jeneen Bayley, husband Peter, grandchildren Ethan and Owen; John Hill IV, wife, Jody, grandchildren Gretchen, John V, Anna, and Andrew; and Thomas Hill, wife, Stefanie, grandchildren Lars, Zoe, and Audrey. He will continue to live in all their hearts through the warm and wonderful memories he left behind.

A memorial mass will be celebrated on Saturday, January 13, 2024, 11:00 a.m. at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church, Wildwood, Florida. We invite you to make a donation to The Wildwood Soup Kitchen, 203 Barwick St., Wildwood, FL 34785; please include a note to designate “In memory of Frank Murth” and include your name and address for confirmation of donation.