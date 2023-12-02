Robert C. Bancroft, 91, died peacefully in his sleep on Thanksgiving morning at his home in the Villages, Florida. Prior to moving to Florida, he was a long-time resident of West Barnstable.

Born in New Bedford, Bob was the loving son of Arthur and Theresa Bancroft. He was the third eldest of 8 sons. As a young man, he worked for his father’s ice and oil businesses. Seeing his father as an independent businessman made an impression on him that would last a lifetime.

Bob was a veteran of the Korean Conflict and was stationed in Fort Dix, New Jersey. He made many visits home during this time to see his sweetheart June Manssuer who later became his wife. They celebrated fifty-seven years of marriage together and had eight children.

In his early career, Bob was the bookkeeper for Kelly’s Boat Yard in Fairhaven, MA. He later worked as a Division Manager at Liberty Mutual Insurance Company in Syracuse, New York. Feeling the need for more flexibility at work and time with his eight children, he started his own bookkeeping business. He continued to sell insurance through Farmers and Traders Insurance as an independent agent and moved his family to West Barnstable after many years of spending summers there. Bob’s engaging personality and knack for entrepreneurship allowed him to own and operate many businesses over the years including Pairpoint Glass in Sagamore, Ashley Ford in New Bedford, and the lively Barnside Tavern Restaurant in Hanover.

Bob was a kind and generous man of many talents. He was a renowned karaoke enthusiast who sang at every family wedding and in restaurants around the Villages in Florida. His entire immediate family of over 50 people loved spending the family dinners he hosted together. His passion for the outdoors-diving, boating, bridge jumping, golf, and yard work earned him a reputation at the local boat ramp and sometimes the emergency room. Bob loved to golf. He and his beloved wife June would spend October in Hawaii golfing at various courses. Some of his favorite memories include his wife’s hole-in-one on the Poipu Bay Golf Course in Kauai, Hawaii, the annual family golf tournament hosted on his birthday, as well as the one held in memory of his brother Arthur.

Bob’s greatest love was for his family. June and Bob had eight children together. Sadly, they lost their son Shaun in 2005. Bob leaves behind his son Robert and wife Lisa of West Barnstable, his daughter Valerie Kelly and husband Jim of Pembroke, his daughter-in-law Mary Bancroft of Orleans, his son Edward and wife Patricia of Marion, his daughter Eileen Neary and husband Paul of Centerville, his son Jim and wife Cyndi of Marstons Mills, his daughter June Bancroft and husband Jeff Lucas of Portland OR, and his son Eric and wife Rachael of West Barnstable. He leaves behind 29 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. He is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, dear friends, and wife Nancy Wilson Bancroft of The Villages, FL.

Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share remembrances with the Family at Doane, Beal & Ames, 160 West Main Street, Hyannis, MA on Friday, December 8 from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Mass celebrating Robert’s Eternal Life will be held at Our Lady of Victory Church, 230 S. Main Street, Centerville, MA at 11 am Saturday, December 9. Interment will follow at Crocker Park Cemetery, West Barnstable.