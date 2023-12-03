Can Villagers hang on to homes with skyrocketing cost of insurance?

To the Editor:

I just met someone whose homeowners insurance for a villa went from $1,800 to $3,800. And similar stories abound in The Villages.

There is news today that as a result of both sides of the property insurance problem – high rates and being awarded no claims for the damage, Marbella condo owners in Daytona Beach have each paid approximately $64,000 in HOA fees and assessments in 2023.

Such is the situation with homeowners insurance in Florida. On top of that, our car insurance premiums are going up because of hurricane surcharge. Next, our Fire District taxes are going to go up to pay for fire and emergency services.

All in all, it is becoming really expensive to live in The Villages and in general in Florida.

Ash Marwah

Village of Belvedere