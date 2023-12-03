81 F
The Villages
Sunday, December 3, 2023
Christmas train show headed for Colony Cottage Recreation Center

By Jordyn Pennington

A Christmas train show is heading for Colony Cottage Recreation Center.

The Villages Model Train Club will be hosting the show at the recreation center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 7 through 9, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10.

The show is free to the public and kids of all ages. There will be multi-gauge layouts, raffles and appearances by Santa Claus. This entertainment has been enjoyed by hundreds of Villagers in years past, including the 2016 show that saw multiple rooms at the center full of families and model train enthusiasts alike.

The VMTC, whose aim is to increase their members’ enjoyment and capabilities by building and operating layouts, has shows several times a year. The Winter Expo has already been announced for February in the Savannah Center.

