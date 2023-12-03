70.1 F
The Villages
Sunday, December 3, 2023
Dolores (Dee) Vesta Lein

By Staff Report
Dolores (Dee) Vesta Lein, 88, of The Villages, Florida passed away peacefully Nov 27 surrounded by -her family. She died of natural causes.

Dee was born in Polk City, Iowa to Robert and Doris White II in 1935. The family moved to Ankeny in l941.

After graduating from Ankeny High School in 1953, Dee married Rodney (Rod) Lein. Together they had five children—Judy, Ken, Debra, Karen and Laurie.

Dee was an avid card player, golfer and loved to travel, but most of all she always had a smile, hug and a helping hand for her family.

Dee was a member of the Ankeny Methodist Church, Ladies Golf League (The Villages, Florida) and the Florida State Republican Party.

Dee is survived by four children – Judy (Rick) Peterson, Debra (Dave) Broich, Karen (John) Barclay and Laurie (David) Floyd. 13 Grandchildren and 21 Great Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Rod (married 54 years), son Ken, two sisters Charlene Hildreth and Roberta Fredericks, and brother Robert White III.

Visitation will be Thursday, Dec 7 from 9:30-10:30 a.m., followed by service at Ankeny Methodist Church at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be at the Lincoln Cemetery, Alleman, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Presbyterian Homes/Millpond Retirement Campus, Ankeny, Iowa.

