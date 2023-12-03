The Village Vettes Corvette Club delivers $43,000 and 1,331 toys for Toys for Tots 

The Village Vettes Corvette Club this past week culminated their annual Toys for Tots campaign.

A police escort of 40 Corvettes was provided by the Wildwood and Fruitland Park Police Departments from George Nahas Chevrolet to the Marine Corps Reserve distribution center in Fruitland Park.

Once at the distribution center the club presented this year’s donation of $43,000 and 1,332 toys. Over the 12 years that the club has participated in Toys for Tots, it has donated $246,640 and 16,296 toys.

The club said it is grateful to all the generous people who have supported their efforts through the years.

