Villager sentenced after crashing onto golf cart path near wood shop

A Villager has been sentenced after crashing her car onto the multi-modal path near the Brownwood Wood Shop.

Melanie Ann Molasky, 51, who lives in the Leyton Villas in the Village of Dunedin, pleaded no contest to a charge of driving under the influence this past week in Sumter County Court. She will lose her driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

She was driving a white Toyota Corolla at about 9 p.m. March 21 when she drove onto the multi-modal path along Buena Vista Boulevard near the wood shop which is located across from Eisenhower Recreation Center, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She drove into the flowers and sideswiped a stop sign.

A deputy who approached the car detected the “strong odor of marijuana” and spotted what appeared to be a marijuana joint on the passenger seat. It appeared Molasky had been drinking, too,

She fell backwards during field sobriety exercises and the deputy stopped the exercises due to safety concerns. She provided breath samples that registered .142 and .152 blood alcohol content. She was taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation and later turned herself in.

She was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and possession of marijuana. She was also ticketed for careless driving and driving while license suspended.