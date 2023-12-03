We need Trump to straighten out the mess Biden has created

To the Editor:

Once again I see a letter about Trump calling vets losers and suckers! That article was published in a liberal magazine and was sent in by the Biden campaign before the 2020 election and was a complete lie by Biden! As far as Trump being a draft dodger, I don’t know if that is true or not, but how many men that were in executive positions did the same thing? I know Bill Clinton moved to Canada, Muhammed Ali went to Cuba, etc. so a lot of people are guilty of that!!

When Trump was heavy in business and development, I’m sure he made some enemies and did some things that large developers have to do to survive in a vicious world. The money talk about Russia was proven to be a lie that came from Hilary Clinton by the John Durham investigation! And I can’t believe that you hold it against Trump for marrying two ladies who were not U.S. citizens! Do you realize that at some point your relatives were also not citizens unless you are 100% American Indian?

As far as the Border Wall that he tried to build but Congress wouldn’t give him the money, so yes he felt it was important enough to take the money wherever he could, part did come from Mexican import taxes. Too bad that he wasn’t given the money in time so the wall would be finished now and if Biden had honored Trump’s policies and agreements with the countries south of the border, you wouldn’t have this mess we have today! Eight million immigrants have flooded our country and city sidewalks and streets, not to mention the billions of dollars it’s costing our taxpayers and the threat of another 911, because of Biden’s stupid decisions!

I could go on and on, but if you don’t recognize all of the good Trump did for this country in his term, compared to where we are at in Biden’s term with the threat of World War III and in the midst of two other wars!! All the other problems he’s created with no plans of how to fix or negotiate problems in other countries, except to make up stories and lie to the people!! I think your complaints about Trump don’t seem too important to me in comparison to all the good he did for this country!! Trump has done more for our military and veterans than most other presidents. I only hope that he will be elected in 2024 to straighten out this mess that Biden has created.

Ken Sulko

Village of Osceola Hills