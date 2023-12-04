James Madison Gardner, 87, of The Villages passed on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at Cornerstone Hospice and Palliative Care.

James was born January 27, 1936, in Wardsworth, Ohio. He was a friend to many and loved by all. He graduated from Wadsworth High School class of 1954. He married the love of his life, Rochelle, on October 12, 1956.

James was the son of the late Heber and Hilda (Long) Gardner who had eleven children. James worked as an Employment Supervisor for General Motors, in Parma, Ohio until he retired in 1990.

James enjoyed many hobbies including bowling and playing baseball. His love of baseball continued when he retired to The Villages where he continued playing in a community league. James was proud of being a resident of The Villages where he was fond of playing golf and spending time with family and friends.

James is survived by his wife, Rochelle (Crocker), and children Ricky (Bonnie) and Randy (Lisa); brother Jerry (Mary) Gardener, sister Mary Lent and six grandchildren.

He was predeceased in death by his sisters, Nina Shook, Alice Warner, Margaret Trent, Frances Papp, and brothers, Halley Gardner, Charles Gardner, Warren Gardner, and Robert Gardner. He was also preceded in death by his sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Gardner and Lois Gardner; brothers-in-law, Dick Warner, Arnold Shook and Ted Trent.

James’ family would like to thank the staff at Cornerstone Hospice for the loving care he received while there.

His family privately attended his interment on November 1, 2023, at Woodvale Cemetery in Middleburg Heights, OH.