72.6 F
The Villages
Monday, December 4, 2023
Ready for the holidays in Village of De La Vista West

By Staff Report

Joann Tubiolo has her home all decked out in the Village of De La Vista West.

The holiday lights are on at the home of Joann Tubiolo in the Village of De La Vista West.

Are you ready for the holidays? Have you decked the halls? Is your pet dressed up and ready to go? Share your holiday photos at news@villages-news.com

