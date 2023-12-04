Soulliere Villas man arrested on speeding motorcycle with New Jersey plate

A Soulliere Villas man was arrested on a speeding motorcycle with a New Jersey license plate.

James Prettyman III, 23, was riding the motorcycle at 11:43 a.m. Friday at the intersection of County Road 466 and U.S. 301 heading southbound when he traveled into the northbound lane “with no regard for public safety,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Vehicles had to hit the brakes to avoid colliding with the motorcycle.

Prettyman’s motorcycle re-entered the southbound lane of traffic and “accelerated at a high rate of speed.” A deputy initiated a traffic stop at U.S. 301 and State Road 44.

Prettyman handed over his New Jersey driver’s license, which did not have a motorcycle endorsement.

He was arrested on charges of reckless driving and operating a motorcycle without a license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.