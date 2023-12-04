Woman arrested after allegedly slapping and punching 83-year-old man

A woman was arrested after an alleged attack on an 83-year-old man.

Sandi Lee Leveritt, 76, of Wildwood, was arrested on felony charge of battery at her home on Friday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.

The 83-year-old man, who resides at the home with her, said they were in the living room when Leveritt “tossed a small package at him and he blocked it,” according to an arrest report. Leveritt “got upset and started to punch him.” She also slapped him in the face, the report said.

Due to the man’s age, the charge was elevated to a felony.

She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.