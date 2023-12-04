72.6 F
The Villages
Monday, December 4, 2023
Woman arrested at Millennium Park with man she had previously attacked

By Staff Report
Karla Nava
Karla Nava

A woman was arrested at Millennium Park in Wildwood with a man she had previously been arrested for attacking.

Karla Elizabeth Nava, 45, of the PepperTree Apartments, was in a red Honda Accord which was spotted shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of Millennium Park, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. An officer, who had acted as a translator the previous day when Nava was arrested on a battery charge by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, spotted Nava and went to speak with her. She confirmed she had been released from jail about 17 hours after her prior arrest. The victim of the battery was in the car with her. Nava admitted the judge had issued a no contact order, barring Nava from having contact with the man. She said she was looking for a place for him to stay, because she did not want him to be homeless.

The native of Guatemala was taken into custody and booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Photos