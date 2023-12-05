Theresa Marie Skinner, 79, of The Villages, Florida passed away on November 28th at The Villages Hospital after a lengthy battle with MDS.

Terri was born on October 27, 1944, in Waterbury, Connecticut to Willis and Ethel Williams and grew up in Oxford, Connecticut. Terri worked as an office manager in the International Spares and Provisions department of Sikorsky aircraft and retired after more than 30 years. After a long courtship and engagement which started in 1977, Terri married her husband, Douglas Skinner, in June of 1995 where they lived in Southbury, Connecticut.

After retiring in 1995, Terri and Douglas made their home in Seneca, South Carolina for seven years enjoying their life on Lake Keowee and attending many of the sports events at Clemson University. Terri and Doug moved to The Villages in October of 2003 to enjoy the active lifestyle offered in this wonderful community.

Terri was a natural athlete and fierce competitor who enjoyed participating in many sports during her lifetime. She was member of many sports teams in her early life, winning multiple awards in Softball and Volleyball throughout the years. Terri was the tournament MVP and winning pitcher in a Industrial League National Championship during her working years. While living in South Carolina she learned to love golf and enjoyed the ladies leagues and routinely beating her husband.

After moving to The Villages, Terri remained active in golf, volleyball, and softball. She played with The Villages Vixens, a competitive team which played in multiple national tournaments. The highlight of her time with The Vixens was in 2010 when her team won the SPA Spring Nationals and she was again recognized as the Tournament MVP. Terri played Volleyball with multiple Villages teams in The Senior Olympics and was a member of a number of winning teams at the state level.

Terri often commented that her friends in The Villages were like a second family to her. She loved attending all of the various socials and felt very fortunate to live in the Royal Oak section of Springdale where she made many friends.

Terri is survived by her husband, Douglas Skinner, her Sons Robert and Brian, and Step Daughters Tracy and Christina. She was a proud Grandmother to Caitlin Kummer, Christian Kummer, Mackenzie Kummer, and Graceanne Kummer as well as David DiCosimo, Branden DiCosimo, Kyle Malinowski, Elena Malinowski and Luke DiCosimo (Great-Grandson) who are from Douglas’s previous marriage. Terri also loved her extended family of Daughter-in-Laws AnnMarie Kummer, Laurie Kummer, and Cathie Opsahl.

Terri will be deeply missed by all who knew her, but most especially by her extended family here in The Villages.

Arrangements have been made for an intimate Family only funeral at Bushnell National Cemetery on December 11th. In addition, a celebration of Life will be held here in The Villages in the spring of next year.