Tuesday, December 5, 2023
U.S. Sen. Rick Scott demands transparency after exclusion of undefeated FSU

By Villages-News Editorial

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott on Monday sent a letter to the College Football Playoff (CFP) Selection Committee Chairman Boo Corrigan following Sunday’s shocking decision to exclude Florida State University, an undefeated, Power Five conference champion from the playoffs for the first time in the Committee’s 10 year history.

The decision to drop the 13-0 Florida State University Seminoles from its previous 4th-place ranking, and thereby exclude the team from the upcoming playoffs altogether, came mere hours after the team won the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Championship game.

In his letter, Scott demands full transparency from the Committee regarding how this decision was reached and what factors may have been at play in reaching this outcome.

 

