To the Editor:

Mr. Sanger – you dispute a casually quoted statistic that 90 percent of e-bike riders don’t stop at signs by saying e-bike riders “never” stop at signs. Neither is correct and I can prove you both wrong by using simple logic. Neither of you can possibly monitor every stop sign in The Villages at all times. There is no need for hyperbole for such a small issue.

Kari Adams

Village of DeSoto