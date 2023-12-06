Bruce Dundas (1932-2023)

Bruce Graham Dundas, 91, passed away November 28, 2023, at Cornerstone Hospice Center, The Villages, FL.

His life began in Royal Oak, MI, the fifth child born to the late James Gordon and Lula May (Snyder) Dundas. When he was 6 years old, he and his family moved to Beaverton, MI where they established the “Dundas Store” in Tobacco Township on property inherited from the Snyder family. He graduated from Beaverton High School in 1950 and went on to serve his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. During his four-year enlistment, he worked as a mechanic in the Motor Pool and spent time in Korea. In 1953 he joined Emma Jean Cassaday in a marriage that lasted for 63 wonderful years until her death in 2016. For most of his working years he was known as “The Telephone Man”, installing and repairing phones for the Hope Telephone Company. From there he moved on to work for Michigan Bell Telephone Co. and ended his career retiring from AT&T.

Bruce and Emma Jean raised their four children in their home in Hope, MI. Besides his family and his faith, Bruce had a passion for music. Practicing his accordion and bass, having “jam sessions” with his friends, playing gigs in many venues around the state, and singing around the campfire; music was always a big part his life. In his retirement years, he and Emma Jean enjoyed going on motorcycle trips, a trip to Europe, and an Alaskan cruise. They spent winters in Florida and Arizona. Their 50th wedding anniversary was celebrated with the family on a Caribbean cruise. So many wonderful memories were made on that trip! He was a faithful member of the Hope United Methodist Church, served on the Meridian School Board, was a founding member of the Pine River Long Riflemen Club, and a member of the Midland old car club. He was proud of the 1931 Buick Roadster that he refurbished.

His last 7 years he lived in The Villages, FL making friends and sharing his music until he was taken to the hospital. He passed away peacefully with his children at his side. Family was everything to him. He loved people. He will always be remembered for his music and his sense of humor that stayed with him to the end.

Bruce is survived by his daughters Kathy (Randy) Arthur, Karilyn (Tom) Trent; sons Kirk (Karen) and Keith (Peggy) Dundas. Grandchildren, Angela (Julian) Aushana, Russell Arthur, Tyler (Claudia) Trent, Stacey, Ryan, and Jamie (Taylor) Dundas. Great grandchildren, Shaleise Vaughn, Christopher and Jethro Trent, and Connor Dice. Also, many nieces and nephews and numerous bonus step grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is also survived by his special friend Marge Linder and sister-in-law Jeanne Dundas. In addition to his parents and his wife, he was predeceased by his infant daughter Laurie, grandson Kyle Dundas, brothers Richard and Robert (Irene) Dundas. Sisters Marjorie (Loren) McKimmy, and Maxine (Harold) Kinne.

Funeral services will be held at the Hope United Methodist Church on Thursday, January 11 at 11:00am. Paster Bill Cleland will officiate the service. Bruce will be honored with a military salute by the Honor Guard. The family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday, January 10 from 3-7pm and Thursday, January 11 at 10:00am until the time of the service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Hope United Methodist Church.