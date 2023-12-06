Compassionate Friends to host annual candle lighting ceremony

The Compassionate Friends of Central Florida will hold its annual Worldwide Candle Lighting Ceremony at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10 at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church.

THC is a self-help group of local parents that have lost a child at any age. The Central Florida chapter has hosted butterfly releases and participated in local events in the past.

The event, located at 7081 SE Hwy. 42 in Summerfield, is free and open to all. Each time zone starting with New Zealand will light candles in memory of their children gone too soon for one hour. Then, the lighting moves to the next time zone, creating a wave of light around the earth.

Candles will be provided, and attendees will have the opportunity to say their child’s name. Poems will be read, and there is a Children’s Tribute featuring pictures of their children.

For more information or to submit a picture for the tribute, contact chapter leader Cheryl Dungan at 352-347-1942 or Richard Bauer at rbjbvirgil@aol.com.