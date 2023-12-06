Local running club donates over 100 items to Girl Scout pajama and book drive

The Villages Running Club donated more than 100 items to the Silver Trefoil Girl Scout Alumnae Group Pajama and Book Drive.

TVRC was founded in January 2016 and has steadily grown in the community. The group promotes running in the Villages, but they also participate in benefits and support charitable events. For several years, this has involved the Pajama and Book Drive.

Members, including Carol Ann Wolf, running club member and the coordinator for this effort, hand-delivered the items to RaeAnn Bethel, the president of the Girl Scout Alumnae, on Friday, Dec. 1.

“This is the fourth year in a row that The Villages Running Club has participated in this activity,” Wolf stated. “We are delighted to support such a noble and worthy cause.”

