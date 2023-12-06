Villagers invited to program on James Madison’s crucial role in our Constitution

The Villages Chapter of SAR (Sons of the American Revolution) has announced the speaker at the Saturday, Dec. 9 meeting will be William Lau who will tell about “James Madison and the Bumpy Road to the U.S.Constitution.”

Because of James Madison’s crucial role in crafting much of the Constitution, he is often referred to as the “Father of the Constitution.”

The SAR group meets at 10 a.m. at Captiva Recreation Center. Visitors are welcome.

After graduating from Providence College with a BA in mathematics, Lau worked for 30 years in a variety of positions for several banks in Manhattan, including 10 years in the mortgage process. He spent the next several years as a consultant with various banks and mortgage companies before retiring.

He and his wife, Fran, have been married for 50 years and have two daughters. They moved to The Villages from Long Island, N.Y. in 2013.

He is a big fan of history generally, but considers the events and people surrounding the American Revolution to be the most interesting and most important.