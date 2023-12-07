Felon with drugs and ammunition arrested while pushing shopping cart

A convicted felon with drugs and ammunition was arrested while pushing a shopping cart along U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

Robert Allen Carrier, 36, of Lady Lake, was pushing the shopping cart, as well as a bicycle, along the busy roadway at about 9 a.m. Monday, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. Carrier said he was traveling to see a friend, but could not provide the friend’s last name.

Carrier, who was arrested in 2022 with a bag of marijuana in his pocket, claimed he “found” the shopping cart behind a motel in Leesburg.

He was in possession of a vape pen which contained a THC-infused waxy substance and methamphetamine. He also had two 9mm rounds of ammunition, which he is prohibited from possessing because he is a convicted felon.

Carrier was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail on $15,000 bond.