Driver arrested on felony drug charge after running red light

A 21-year-old Wildwood man was arrested on a felony drug charge after running a red light.

Daniel Bergery Jr. was driving a black vehicle at about 9 p.m. Thursday when he ran a red light at County Road 462 and International Drive, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During a search of the vehicle during a traffic stop, a deputy found clear plastic bags that were labeled, “THC-A Ice Cream Cake,” “THC-A Purple Gas,” and “THC-A Lemon Cherry Gelato.” The bags were empty.

THC oil was found in Bergery’s pocket. Marijuana, rolling papers and a glass pipe also were found in the vehicle.

He was arrested on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance as well as misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment.

He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $4,000 bond.