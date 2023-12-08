Martin Calvin Lowers, 86, of Lake Panasoffkee, FL, passed away on December 4, 2023. He was born on October 5, 1937 in Duck, WV.

Martin was immediately preceded in death by his son-in-law, Michael Wayne Moon, Sr., whom he loved as his own. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Iza (Kendall) Lowers of Oakland, MD; his wife, Sarah Beverly (Hewitt) Lowers; one daughter, Sarah Beverly (Lowers) Bittner; one granddaughter, Teresa Ellen Keiper; one grandson, Randy Martin Mecate Lowers; and 13 siblings. He is survived by his children, Julia Baker, Fairmont, WV; Virgil (Penny) Lowers, St. Mary’s, GA; Randall Lowers (Nemelyn), Philippines; Laura (Eldon) Petersheim, Oakland, MD; Marta Lowers, Lake Panasoffkee, FL; Kendall Lowers, Cumberland, MD; 20 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Martin was a Vietnam War veteran and retired from the U.S. Navy after serving in the military for 23 years. He was kind hearted and devoted much time, energy and resources to others in need. He never met a stranger. He was loved by his family, friends neighbors and pets. This world will be a poorer place without him. Burial will take place at Florida National Cemetery at a later date.