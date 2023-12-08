64.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, December 8, 2023
type here...

Martin Calvin Lowers

By Staff Report
Martin Calvin Lowers
Martin Calvin Lowers

Martin Calvin Lowers, 86, of Lake Panasoffkee, FL, passed away on December 4, 2023. He was born on October 5, 1937 in Duck, WV.

Martin was immediately preceded in death by his son-in-law, Michael Wayne Moon, Sr., whom he loved as his own. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Iza (Kendall) Lowers of Oakland, MD; his wife, Sarah Beverly (Hewitt) Lowers; one daughter, Sarah Beverly (Lowers) Bittner; one granddaughter, Teresa Ellen Keiper; one grandson, Randy Martin Mecate Lowers; and 13 siblings. He is survived by his children, Julia Baker, Fairmont, WV; Virgil (Penny) Lowers, St. Mary’s, GA; Randall Lowers (Nemelyn), Philippines; Laura (Eldon) Petersheim, Oakland, MD; Marta Lowers, Lake Panasoffkee, FL; Kendall Lowers, Cumberland, MD; 20 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Martin was a Vietnam War veteran and retired from the U.S. Navy after serving in the military for 23 years. He was kind hearted and devoted much time, energy and resources to others in need. He never met a stranger. He was loved by his family, friends neighbors and pets. This world will be a poorer place without him. Burial will take place at Florida National Cemetery at a later date.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Trump made sacrifices to make life better for all Americans

A Village of Santiago resident says former President Trump made sacrifices to make life better for all Americans. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Bicyclists never stop at stop signs

A Village of Rio Grande resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he lives near a stop sign, and bicyclist never stop at it.

Critics of Father Ed need a spelling lesson

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Woodbury resident has a message for critics of Father Ed.

OK Tom, let me explain why we need Trump back in office

A regular contributor from the Village of Osceola Hills is back with an impassioned defense of the Trump presidency.

Now politicians want to use tax money to dispute bowl game selections

A Village of DeLuna resident is concerned that politicians and “crybabies” want to use tax money to dispute bowl game selections.

Photos