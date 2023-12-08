The Villages announces championship golf rates beginning Jan. 1

The Villages has announced the championship golf rates beginning Jan. 1.

The rates will be in effect Jan. 1 through May 31, 2024.

The Orange Blossom Hills Championship Course is still the most affordable championship course in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown with an Enhanced Member rate of $36 and a non-resident rate of $76.50.

The costliest championship course with an Enhanced Member rate of $56.50 and a non-resident rate of $97 is the Southern Oaks Championship Course.

The rates are below and can be found on golfthevillages.com:

Here are some other items of note:

UNLIMITED PLAY Tee Times after the afternoon wave include unlimited play (at the same course, based on availability) for the remainder of the day. The 9-hole rate is applicable. This includes tee times beginning at 2:00pm at Orange Blossom Hills, Tierra Del Sol and Southern Oaks any day (not applicable for golf car rental).

9-HOLE PLAY Due to the demand for 18-hole tee times, the 9-hole rate is available before 8 a.m., beginning at 1 p.m., and anytime on Saturday and Sunday.

EARLY BIRD times are available on most days at each of our Country Clubs (excluding Orange Blossom Hills, Tierra Del Sol and Southern Oaks) from 7 a.m. – 7:20 a.m. These are 9-hole tee times and can only be scheduled by calling the golf shop directly (up to 3 days in advance).

RAIN CHECKS are only issued in the event of inclement weather. Players playing 18 holes will be issued a “Full” rain check if they have not yet teed o on their 5th hole. After teeing o on the 5th hole, 18-hole players will be issued a rain check of “50%” if they have not yet teed o on their 14th hole. For those playing 9 holes, a full rain check is available if they have not yet teed off on their 5th hole. After teeing off on the 5th hole, no rain check is available.