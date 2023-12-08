66.6 F
The Villages
Friday, December 8, 2023
Villager accused of using company credit card for $3,822 in personal fuel purchases

By Staff Report
A Villager has been accused of using a company credit card for $3,822 in personal fuel purchases.

Robert Earl Dearth, 71, of the Village of Chitty Chatty, used his company card from Salescorp USA to make the fuel purchases for his white 2013 Kia SUV between Sept. 12, 2022 and Oct. 17, 2023, according to an arrest report from Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

He was caught on video seven times using the company credit card to fuel up his personal vehicle at the 7-Eleven at Magnolia Plaza. He also filled up portable gas cans while at 7-Eleven.

Dearth was interviewed by deputies on Thursday and then taken into custody on a charge of grand theft. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.

