Villager gets first hole-in-one at Lowlands Executive Golf Course

A Villager got his first hole-in-one at the Lowlands Executive Golf Course.
Dan Eastman got the ace on Nov. 13 on Hole #1 from 125 yards using a 9 iron.
If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com.
