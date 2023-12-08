66.6 F
The Villages
Friday, December 8, 2023
Villager gets first hole-in-one at Lowlands Executive Golf Course

By Jordyn Pennington

A Villager got his first hole-in-one at the Lowlands Executive Golf Course.

Dan Eastman got his first hole-in-one on Hole #1.

Dan Eastman got the ace on Nov. 13 on Hole #1 from 125 yards using a 9 iron.  

If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com.

Photos