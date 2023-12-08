We need your help to stop mobile home park

Hello from your neighbors, you know the ones who live on the other side of the highway! Where it is still considered rural and country. That’s where we live, with our horses, cows, goats, sheep, chickens, pigs, dogs and cats, and YES even the wildlife!

We love our country living along with all our animals, so I hope you will join us in stopping the development of the Grand Oaks Resort and having Lady Lake annex it.

We know you like your communities we like it too but we love where we live, and that’s why we chose to live here!

Developers are trying to annex into Lady Lake/Villages, the Grand Oaks Equestrian Center, which is in the heart of our community.

This is devastating to all of us who live here including our animals, wildlife included!

It would be so sad to see the destruction of all this rural land and habitat areas for the wildlife just to develop another mobile home park with approximately 800 homes!

Imagine developers, trying to take away your golf courses, polo grounds, tennis courts, country club with all the amenities just to put more houses in your backyard!

The infrastructure beyond Lady Lake cannot handle all these people and development. We need to put a stop to it now, so I hope you’ll join us and contact Lady Lake commissioners and zoning and planning officials and let them know – NO on the annexation, and developing of the Grand Oaks Resort into a mobile home park!

For more information visit Stopgrandoaks.com