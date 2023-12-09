80.5 F
The Villages
Saturday, December 9, 2023
Bodybuilder arrested in brawl with husband takes deal on lesser charge

By Staff Report
Donna Lynn Cacciatore
Donna Lynn Cacciatore has medaled in bodybuilding competitions.

A bodybuilder arrested in a brawl with her husband has taken a deal on a lesser charge.

Donna Lynn Cacciatore, 58, was originally arrested in 2021 after she allegedly attacked her then-69-year-old husband at their home in the Village of Amelia.

This past week in Sumter County Court, she entered a plea of no contest to a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief. She was placed on probation for one year. She originally was arrested on a felony charge of battery.

Cacciatore’s husband told Sumter County sheriff’s deputies that he and his wife had been arguing about their impending divorce when the alleged altercation occurred on Aug. 27, 2021. He filed for divorce in May 2021. They had been continuing to live together in the house they purchased in 2009. At the time, they had been married 12 years.

He claimed Cacciatore, who has medaled in bodybuilding competitions, struck him in his thighs with her knees “in an attempt to provoke him to attack her,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Cacciatore, who taught classes at MVP Athletic Club (now Genesis Health Club) and completed the New York Marathon, allegedly threw a remote control at the television screen, causing it to shatter, the report said.

Court records indicate the couple was granted a divorce this past September.

