Saturday, December 9, 2023
Driver with multiple DUI convictions jailed after caught back behind wheel

By Staff Report
Eric Errol Essick
A driver with with multiple drunk driving convictions was jailed after he was caught back behind the wheel.

Eric Errol Essick, 58, of Ocklawaha, was driving a white Ford Ranger pickup Thursday evening when a check of the vehicle’s license plate revealed the vehicle’s registered owner had a suspended driver’s license, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, the deputy discovered that in May, Essick’s license was permanently revoked due to multiple DUI convictions.

The Whitehall, Pa. native was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $10,000 bond.

