80 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, December 9, 2023
type here...

Eugene D’Amico

By Staff Report
Eugene D’Amico
Eugene D’Amico

Eugene D’Amico
May 02, 1943 – November 30, 2023

A kind and wonderful man went to be with Jesus on Thursday, November 30, 2023. Gene D’Amico was born May 2, 1943 in Albion, NY. He was a proud US Veteran who served during the Vietnam War and later attended Alfred University in NY state. His career for over 30 years at Eastman Kodak Company was in computer operations. He retired at the age of 54 as a computer analyst. His favorite position was managing a hotline helping employees solve computer issues. After retiring, Gene chose to work at Brockport Middle School helping students and teachers in the school computer lab. He loved working with the young students and they loved him.

His greatest love and joy of his life, however, was his family; his devoted wife of 54 years, Mary Ann, and his children, Peter, Susan, Michael and Patty. Gene coached little league baseball and never missed a piano or dance recital. He loved camping, vacationing at Disney and traveling with the kids to the Caribbean. Along came wonderful sons-in-law, Billy and Scott, and daughter-in-law Leigh. Then, his grandchildren, Wyatt, Zoe, Jet, Ella, Molly and Jack, who lit up his world with games like Sorry and Chutes & Ladders. His favorite hobbies included carving “little guys” that he shared with family and friends and golfing, where he accomplished 7 holes-in-one over the years.

Gene’s “little girl” Chloe, a Havanese/Poodle, was by his side every minute for the past 9 years. Gene never lost his witty sense of humor or his faith and trust in Jesus over the last 15 years when his body struggled with Parkinson’s Disease. He was predeceased by his parents, Peter A. and Eleanor, and his brother Gary. Gene leaves behind his brother Dennis (Joyce) and many nieces and nephews. A military celebration of Gene’s life will be held at Elim Life Church in Lima, NY on January 13, 2024 at 3:00 PM. Donations can be made to Gene’s favorite charity, The Salvation Army. Gene touched the lives of many and will be dearly missed.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Are they even considering the traffic that new development will bring?

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders if the officials who approve apartment complexes and housing developments ever stop and consider the traffic they will bring.

Walmart can follow lead of 7-Eleven and ‘accidentally’ kill trees

A Mangrove Villas resident has a suggestion for Walmart, which is hoping to win approval for the removal of historic trees on a property where a new store is to be constructed.

Second-hand smoke intolerable at town squares

A Village of Citrus Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that second-hand smoke is becoming intolerable at the town squares.

Everybody is running stop signs

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident contends that no one is stopping at stop signs in The Villages.

Trump should be praised for all he has done!

A reader from Brevard believes former President Trump should be praised for all he has done. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos