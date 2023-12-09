Eugene D’Amico

May 02, 1943 – November 30, 2023

A kind and wonderful man went to be with Jesus on Thursday, November 30, 2023. Gene D’Amico was born May 2, 1943 in Albion, NY. He was a proud US Veteran who served during the Vietnam War and later attended Alfred University in NY state. His career for over 30 years at Eastman Kodak Company was in computer operations. He retired at the age of 54 as a computer analyst. His favorite position was managing a hotline helping employees solve computer issues. After retiring, Gene chose to work at Brockport Middle School helping students and teachers in the school computer lab. He loved working with the young students and they loved him.

His greatest love and joy of his life, however, was his family; his devoted wife of 54 years, Mary Ann, and his children, Peter, Susan, Michael and Patty. Gene coached little league baseball and never missed a piano or dance recital. He loved camping, vacationing at Disney and traveling with the kids to the Caribbean. Along came wonderful sons-in-law, Billy and Scott, and daughter-in-law Leigh. Then, his grandchildren, Wyatt, Zoe, Jet, Ella, Molly and Jack, who lit up his world with games like Sorry and Chutes & Ladders. His favorite hobbies included carving “little guys” that he shared with family and friends and golfing, where he accomplished 7 holes-in-one over the years.

Gene’s “little girl” Chloe, a Havanese/Poodle, was by his side every minute for the past 9 years. Gene never lost his witty sense of humor or his faith and trust in Jesus over the last 15 years when his body struggled with Parkinson’s Disease. He was predeceased by his parents, Peter A. and Eleanor, and his brother Gary. Gene leaves behind his brother Dennis (Joyce) and many nieces and nephews. A military celebration of Gene’s life will be held at Elim Life Church in Lima, NY on January 13, 2024 at 3:00 PM. Donations can be made to Gene’s favorite charity, The Salvation Army. Gene touched the lives of many and will be dearly missed.