Lavonne G. McElrath, 91, of Venus, FL, and formerly of Wildwood, passed away Monday, December 4, 2023. She was born July 11, 1932, in Jefferson County, FL to Lyman (Minnie Lee Grantham) Walker, Sr.

Her faith was strong and steadfast. Lavonne was a member of the Trinity Baptist Church – Wildwood, FL and Golden Eagle Ministries – Venus, FL. She loved to go “scrapping” with her beloved daughter, Geneva and grandson, Jerry. She also loved her cat Tigger and dog Sally Girl. She truly loved her family and spending quality time with as many of them as possible.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Franklin McElrath, Sr.; son, Franklin McElrath, Jr.; and son-in-law, Jerry Freeman.

She was survived by her daughter, Geneva L. Freeman; grandsons: Jerry Freeman, Jr. and Travis McElrath; sisters: Berlene Cooksey; sister-in-law, Frances Walker; and many other loving family and friends.

Lavonne will be interred at Oak Grove Cemetery in Wildwood, FL.