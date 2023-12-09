80.5 F
Son arrested for allegedly abusing ill mother and using her money to buy booze

By Staff Report
Joseph James Stocklin
Joseph James Stocklin

A son has been arrested for allegedly abusing his ill mother and using her money to buy booze.

Joseph James Stocklin, 44, of Wildwood, was arrested Thursday night by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.

His 66-year-old mother told deputies that her son had slapped her and told her to shut up, according to an arrest report. She is suffering from “severe health issues” including kidney failure and relies on a walker. She also said money was tight and that Stocklin has been draining her bank account to buy liquor. She was on the phone with the caregiver assigned to her case when Stocklin struck her, the report said.

She told deputies she had been fearful of contacting law enforcement due to likely retaliation from her son, who stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. She said when he consumes large quantities of alcohol, he becomes aggressive and abusive.

When the Philadelphia, Pa. native was taken into custody, 11 pills were found in his pocket. They were his mother’s prescribed medication. The mother said she did not want to press charges for the stolen medication.

Stocklin was arrested on charges of abuse of an elderly person and drug possession. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $22,000 bond.

In 2021, a Villager evicted Stocklin and his mother from a rental property for feeding feral cats in violation of the lease.

