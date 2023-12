A Villager was excited to hit his first hole-in-one Friday at the Roosevelt Executive Golf Course.

Jeff Wilner, M.D., got the ace at Hole #2 playing at 110 yards with a 7 iron into the wind. He and his group watched it go into the hole with a tiny bounce and a few-inch roll.

“The odds of a hole-in-one are 12,500 to 1, so today was a good day,” said Wilner. “I’ll be buying drinks!”

If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com.