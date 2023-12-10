Man arrested at Brownwood ordered to perform community service

A man arrested in a strange incident earlier this year at Brownwood Paddock has been ordered to perform community service

Zachary Taylor Czternastek, 29, of Lady Lake is poised to escape prosecution on a felony drug charge after entering into a pre-trial intervention contract last month in Sumter County Court.

He must perform 80 hours of community service as well as seek a substance abuse evaluation and follow any recommended treatment. If he completes the terms of the contract, the drug charge will be dismissed.

A Community Watch officer was on patrol at 2:20 a.m. July 8 when he spotted Czternastek pulling on the door handle at Harvest restaurant. A Wildwood police officer soon responded to the scene and conducted a pat down of Czternastek. He was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.