Mary Easton Thurber Paolucci, 84, of Wildwood, FL, died peacefully with family at her side on November 7, 2023.

Mary’s joy was sharing great meals, good wine, and wonderful times with her family and friends. So much so that at times she was affectionately known as The Cruise Director.

Born at Mary Fletcher Hospital in Burlington, VT in 1939 to Mary and Richard Thurber, ‘Maryet’ grew up on the family farm on the shores of Lake Champlain in Charlotte, VT. She enjoyed horseback riding, alpine and nordic skiing, sailing with her parents, family trips to Montana, summer camp at Ecole Champlain, and countless adventures with friends. Mary attended Oak Grove High School in Vassalboro, ME before marrying Ralph H. Clark III of Charlotte, VT in 1959.

They traveled around the United States for a half decade before settling back in Charlotte to raise their children close to their families and friends. After separating from Ralph in the early 1970s, Mary settled with her children back on the family farm; where she helped publish Look to the Wilderness by W. Douglas Burden, worked for Garden Way, then Country Home Products.

During those years she built endearing memories of cooperative gardening, harvesting and processing, raising small livestock, raising children, and spending innumerable jovial hours sharing good food and good spirits with friends and family.

In 1978 romance with James Francis Paolucci blossomed. After a decade of building their life together, Mary and Jim married on November 16, 1989, at their home in South Burlington, VT. Full retirement in 2000 provided the opportunity to explore winter living locales. After several winters spent in Arizona and Florida, Mary and Jim purchased a place in Wildwood, FL where they could pass the cold Vermont winters enjoying warmth, sun and time with friends.

In 2006 they moved from South Burlington to Glover, VT to spend their summer months closer to their daughter and her family, and moved permanently to Wildwood, FL in 2021. For nearly five decades Mary and Jim always carried the union that they called home as they went. They took every opportunity to travel, golf, entertain, and spend time with their many children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended families, and dear friends.

Mary will be remembered for her feisty demeanor, boundless capacity for joy, spreading affection, and having a good time. We couldn’t have asked for a better spouse, parent and friend, we will miss her every day. Mary’s memory will live large in the hearts of all of us who loved her.

Mary is predeceased by her parents, Mary Losey Dousman Thurber and Richard Bourne Thurber, her son Richard Wayne Clark, and her grandson Ryan Robert Clark.

She is survived by her husband James F. Paolucci, her siblings W. Schuyler “Sky” Thurber and Julia B. Thurber Candon, her children Ralph H. Clark IV, William E. Clark, Deborah A. Clark and James M. Paolucci, and her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces, extended family and beloved friends.

A celebration for Mary will be planned for summer 2024 in Vermont.