72.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, December 10, 2023
type here...

Philip Carl Mackzum

By Staff Report
Philip Carl Mackzum
Philip Carl Mackzum

Philip Carl Mackzum
January 23, 1949 – December 6, 2023

hilip “Phil” Carl Mackzum, age 74, of The Villages, Lady Lake, Florida passed away on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. Born on January 23, 1949 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Stanley and Charlotte Mackzum.

Beloved husband of Kathleen “Kathy” (O’Connell) Mackzum. Also survived by brother, Stanley C. Mackzum Jr. and sisters, Rosalie Bird, Donna Klocke and Tanya Tissot; and adored by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ron Mackzum and sister, Vicki Lawrence.

Phil served in the Air Force and worked as a Project Sales Manager in the plastics processing industry. As he often said he “worked hard and played hard”. He enjoyed golf, bowling, billiards and many other activities.

Interment to follow at a later date in Cincinnati, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Phil’s name to Tunnel to Towers Foundation at https://t2t.org/.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Stop harassing smokers who live by the rules

A Village of McClure resident says he goes to the squares and enjoys smoking a cigar. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Terrance Wilson’s process led me straight to Joe Biden

A a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident says he followed a decision-making process recommended by a fellow Villager, and it took him straight to Joe Biden.

Trees should not have to be sacrificed for Walmart

A Village of Chatham resident contends that beautiful trees should not be killed for the sake of another Walmart. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Are they even considering the traffic that new development will bring?

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders if the officials who approve apartment complexes and housing developments ever stop and consider the traffic they will bring.

Walmart can follow lead of 7-Eleven and ‘accidentally’ kill trees

A Mangrove Villas resident has a suggestion for Walmart, which is hoping to win approval for the removal of historic trees on a property where a new store is to be constructed.

Photos