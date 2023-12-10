Philip Carl Mackzum

January 23, 1949 – December 6, 2023

hilip “Phil” Carl Mackzum, age 74, of The Villages, Lady Lake, Florida passed away on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. Born on January 23, 1949 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Stanley and Charlotte Mackzum.

Beloved husband of Kathleen “Kathy” (O’Connell) Mackzum. Also survived by brother, Stanley C. Mackzum Jr. and sisters, Rosalie Bird, Donna Klocke and Tanya Tissot; and adored by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ron Mackzum and sister, Vicki Lawrence.

Phil served in the Air Force and worked as a Project Sales Manager in the plastics processing industry. As he often said he “worked hard and played hard”. He enjoyed golf, bowling, billiards and many other activities.

Interment to follow at a later date in Cincinnati, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Phil’s name to Tunnel to Towers Foundation at https://t2t.org/.