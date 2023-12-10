68.5 F
The Villages
Sunday, December 10, 2023
Residents flocking to home in The Villages for perfect holiday photo op

By Staff Report

Residents are flocking to a home in The Villages for a perfect holiday photo opportunity.

Daniel and Suzanne Reich set up the display at their home at 6005 Yancey St. in the Village of Cason Hammock.

What they have created is a social media sensation with residents lining up for a beautiful holiday photo.

“Everyone is stopping in and taking advantage of this beautiful photo op,” said Suzanne Reich. “It’s so pretty at night!”

Check out the gallery below:

Are you ready for the holidays? Have you decked the halls? Is your pet dressed up and ready to go? Share your holiday photos at news@villages-news.com

