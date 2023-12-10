Rita Williams

July 24, 1944 – December 02, 2023

Rita Mary Williams was born in Detroit, Michigan July 24th, 1944. She passed on December 2, 2023, in the Villages, Florida.

Rita worked for Ford Motor Company and retired after 25 years of faithful service. Even in retirement she was a tireless, working at a movie theater, gas station, and cleaning houses. When her brother was diagnosed with Parkinson’s; she always there for him. When her older sister Evelyn Grosh lost her husband Don, she was there everyday to help and care for her. She was loved and cherished by her many friends. She would love playing bunko or table tennis.

She is survived by her son Mark Williams, her granddaughter Sophia Honeycutt, and great-grandsons Kellan Honeycutt and Joel Honeycutt.

Her love and dedication to her family and friends will never be forgotten!

We will be will be holding a public service at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church in the Villages, Wednesday the 20th at 8:30am. Doors will be open at 8am if you wish to view pictures of Rita in the foyer and give your condolences prior to the service. For those who cannot attend, there will be a live stream that can be viewed at https://sttimothycc.com.

Sophia’s mother Ruth Danico Peji also passed on December 2, 2023 at age 57.

This is a very hard time for our entire family. We greatly appreciate all your thoughts and prayers!