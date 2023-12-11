49.8 F
The Villages
Monday, December 11, 2023
Don’t go to the square if you don’t like second-hand smoke

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The more they take away our rights this country is becoming or is communist already. If you don’t like second-hand smoke, don’t go. As a former smoker, I can tell you how difficult it is to quit . If they push the ashtrays to the outer edge they should push the beverage shacks out of the squares as they cause more problems than smokers. People have to get a life and adjust what you like to do. Don’t take away the rights of people any longer.

David Marsters
Lady Lake Mobile Home Park

 

