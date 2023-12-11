51.6 F
The Villages
Monday, December 11, 2023
Fired leasing agent at Lofts at Brownwood arrested on vandalism charges

By Staff Report
Jeremy Powell
A fired leasing agent at the Lofts at Brownwood has been arrested on vandalism charges.

Jeremy Robert Powell, 31, of the Village of Sabal Chase, was arrested Friday on two counts of criminal mischief.

Powell, who was arrested earlier this year after defecating on a romantic rival’s truck at Oxford Oaks, was captured on surveillance at Brownwood on Nov. 7 in connection with the vandalism of two vehicles, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. One of the vehicles that was vandalized belonged to the same man whose vehicle was damaged in February at Oxford Oaks. The other vehicle belonged to that man’s brother.

After the defecation incident in February, Powell was fired from his jobs at the Lofts at Brownwood. He was ordered to stay away from the premises, according to the arrest report.

Powell’s black 2017 Kia Forte with Illinois plates was captured on Nov. 7 in the vicinity of The Villages Commercial Property Management, where the brothers work. Both of their vehicles were found to have fresh scratch marks.

Powell was placed on probation earlier this year in the vandalism incident at Oxford Oaks.

The Wauconda, Ill. native had been at the wheel of a black Kia with Illinois license plates at about 11:30 p.m. July 4, 2021 when he was arrested on a drunk driving charge.

