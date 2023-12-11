Golf cart erupts in flames at Lake Sumter Landing

Villager George Streeter was walking out of Panera Bread at about 9 a.m. Monday when he spotted a golf cart in flames at Lake Sumter Landing.

He first noticed the billowing smoke.

“I walked closer and saw a cart completely engulfed in flames,” he said.

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was on the scene, but The Villages Public Safety Department had not yet arrived on the scene.

It marked the third major golf cart fire this year in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown:

In September, a golf cart erupted in flames at Brownwood.

In August, a golf car was completely incinerated after catching fire on the multi-modal path near the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter.