Monday, December 11, 2023
Golf cart erupts in flames at Lake Sumter Landing

By Staff Report

Villager George Streeter was walking out of Panera Bread at about 9 a.m. Monday when he spotted a golf cart in flames at Lake Sumter Landing.

He first noticed the billowing smoke.

“I walked closer and saw a cart completely engulfed in flames,” he said.

A golf cart caught fire Monday morning at Lake Sumter Landing.
Flames were coming from the golf cart at Lake Sumter Landing.

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was on the scene, but The Villages Public Safety Department had not yet arrived on the scene.

It marked the third major golf cart fire this year in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown:

In September, a golf cart erupted in flames at Brownwood.

The Villages Public Safety Department arrived on the scene Sept. 30 and put out the golf cart fire at Brownwood.

In August, a golf car was completely incinerated after catching fire on the multi-modal path near the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and Community Watch were at the scene of the Aug. 13 golf cart fire

Photos