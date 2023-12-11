61.9 F
The Villages
Monday, December 11, 2023
Residents invited to enjoy snow at home in The Villages

By Staff Report

Yes, there is snow in The Villages.

All Villagers who miss the snow can see some at the home of Mike and Melanie Stefan at 903 Castlehill Drive in the Village of Hemingway.

Check out the snow machine at 903 Castlehill Drive in The Villages
Check out the snow machine at 903 Castlehill Drive in The Villages.

Frosty the Snow Machine will be out from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on most nights, unless it is raining or too windy until Christmas.

“If you have a neighborhood golf cart caravan or grandkids coming down, you can call me to make sure Frosty will be running that night. I will make every effort to accommodate your request,” said Mike Stefan

He can be reached at (352) 674-0000.

Share your holiday photos at news@villages-news.com

