Sheryl L. Behrens, 80 passed away peacefully with her family by her side at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, FL on December 7th.

Sheryl was born in Chicago, IL to Candas and George Johnson on July 28th 1943. She attended and graduated from Resurrection High School. In July of 1961 Sheryl met William Behrens and they were married on November 9th 1963. For 60 years Sheryl was Bill’s co-pilot and best friend.

Sheryl worked at Allstate Insurance for over 20 years and earned the Chairmans Award for her extraordinary work ethic and efforts. Sheryl enjoyed traveling with Bill both domestically and internationally having traveled throughout the UK, France, Belgium and the Carribbean. Sheryl particularly enjoyed traveling with Bill in their RV throughout the Western United States, but most of all Sheryl enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Sheryl was preceded in death by her sister Betty Pascoe. Sheryl is survived by her Husband Bill, daughter Lori and Dane Smith, Glendale, AZ, son Bill Jr. and Carol (Annalise and Ashley), The Villages, FL, sister Judith Verschoor, Huntley, IL and Grandchildren, Andrew and Amber Wilson, Queen Creek, AZ, Eric and Courtney Wilson, Colorado Springs, CO; Katelyn Behrens and Bryan Behrens. Her Great Grandchildren are Ava Wilson and Audrey Wilson.

Memorial service will be held at Amazing Grace Lutheran Church, 4886 Rainey Trail, Oxford, FL with Pastor Jack Mackowiak officiating on December 13th at 11am. The service will be followed with a lite luncheon for all wishing to attend.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to The National Kidney Foundation, American Diabetes Association, or another charity of your choice.

The Behrens family wishes to extend our sincere appreciation and thanks to all who offered prayers, along with the nurses and doctors that administered Sheryl’s care.