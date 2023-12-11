51.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, December 11, 2023
type here...

Villager arrested after drinking and dancing at town square

By Staff Report
Janet McKnight
Janet McKnight

A Villager was arrested after drinking and dancing at a town square.

Janet Malinda McKnight, 66, of the Ivystone Villas, was driving a gray 2012 Toyota “at a high rate of speed” at about 8:30 p.m. Friday on El Camino Real, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She was caught on radar traveling at 56 miles per hour in the 35 mph zone.

During a traffic stop, a deputy noticed that she had “a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from her breath,” the report said. She said she had been dancing for more than an hour at Spanish Springs Town Square where she had two cups of Pinot Grigio wine with food. McKnight said she decided to leave because a male “was getting too touchy on the dance floor.”

She was asked to participate in field sobriety exercises, but complained to the the deputy that she has had back surgeries and has a screw in her left foot. The deputy pointed out McKnight said she had been dancing at the square. She struggled through the exercises and had trouble maintaining her balance. She refused to attempt the one legged stand.

She provided breath samples that registered .03 and .028. Because they were below the .08 limit, the deputy asked McKnight for a urine sample.

She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and ticketed for speeding. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Action at dangerous intersection long overdue

A Village of Polo Ridge resident is happy to see action is being taken at a dangerous intersection in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Worried about our country

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident details his concerns for our country.

Don’t go to the square if you don’t like second-hand smoke

A reader contends that those who don’t like second-hand smoke shouldn’t go to the town squares in The Villages.

Stop harassing smokers who live by the rules

A Village of McClure resident says he goes to the squares and enjoys smoking a cigar. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Terrance Wilson’s process led me straight to Joe Biden

A a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident says he followed a decision-making process recommended by a fellow Villager, and it took him straight to Joe Biden.

Photos