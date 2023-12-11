Worried about our country

To the Editor:

I decided to write this letter because I’m very concerned about the direction that our country is heading. I’m an old duffer and if I’m lucky I might make it for another 10 years if I’m lucky! But I’m concerned about my country, my family, the people in America and my grandchildren having to go to WAR!

There has been a lot of changes in America in the last 10 years, some good and some bad! But that’s past news and now we have to look at where our future is going and it looks terrible to me! Our two last presidents are our future depending on which way you vote and how they do the job! When Trump served his four years we were in good shape economically, foreign policies, and no threat from any war. We heard a lot of complaining about Trump with his comments on Twitter, etc. but our country was safe and most were having a good life until Covid came along which could have decimated us, but fortunately we survived because Trump did a good job with forming the WARP SPEED group of scientists and getting the job done in record time and creating the Vaccine in record time to save many lives!

Trump was working on getting peace in the Middle East by forming the Abraham Accord Peace Treaty and controlling the terrorist countries from starting their wars! He had sanctions against Russia, Iran and several other countries which kept them from raising monies from their exports to start their conflicts! Biden came into office and refused to honor Trump’s sanctions which gave Russia and Iran the dollars to create our situation we are in today with Ukraine and Israel being attacked by Russia and Hamas (Iran).Iran went from producing 400k barrels of oil per day with Trumps sanctions to 3 to 4 million barrels a day under Biden’s policies and about the same with Russian oil!! Now we also have the threat of a third world war which could be the end of America as we know it! We have an open southern border which is letting millions of illegals into our country of people who hate us, and Joe Biden just turns his head to all these problems like he is not concerned about our country.

I know there is many other issues that you hear from the media which who knows what is valid and what’s not, but what I’ve mentioned here is based on facts and not what the media is telling you! We have to forget all of our Political Bias and vote for the person who we think will Save Our Country based on their past performance! When Trump was in office he kept us safe and I don’t believe we lost any American lives and had no threat of war! I wish that I could say the same for Joe Biden, but I’m afraid that is not possible with all the bad decisions he has made!!

Look at what is going on today. Ukraine was such a beautiful country with its old historic towns which are total rubble now and the thousands of people who have been killed and left homeless. Israel and Palestinian people losing thousands of their people and homes destroyed, women and children being raped and tortured by Hamas military and WHY? Because of Biden’s administration decisions allowing this to happen!! He still won’t admit that Iran is behind the whole war trying to eliminate Israel! These are facts and the voters in this country better wake up and forget their personal opinions of Biden and Trump and vote based on the facts of who is more capable to keep us from having our children from going to war, our country being demolished and living under the communist rule!! Forget about what Trump has said or put on Twitter and how many times Biden tripped on the stairs and got lost, but vote on their factual past results of who is best to protect America!!

There is no doubt, like him or not, Trump by far is the person we need in 2024 to keep us safe and keep peace in the World. Be honest with yourself and compare the condition of America and the world, when Trump was in office and for the last three years of Biden!

Thanks for taking the time to read this letter, but that tells me that you also are concerned about the future of our COUNTRY and your families future and I only hope that you make the right decision when you cast your ballot! Say your prayers!!

Ken Sulko

Village of Osceola Hills